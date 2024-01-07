Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,765 shares of company stock worth $27,384,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

