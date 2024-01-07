Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LEN opened at $146.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

