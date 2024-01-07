Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

