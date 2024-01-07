Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 315 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

