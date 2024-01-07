Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 434 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.83 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.