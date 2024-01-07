Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 683 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

