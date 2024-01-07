Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.82 and a 52-week high of $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.