Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,105,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Read Our Latest Report on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.