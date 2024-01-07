Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) versus Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Critical Contrast

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) and Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and Aryzta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -7.22% -5.37% -3.85% Aryzta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freshpet and Aryzta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 5 7 1 2.69 Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Freshpet currently has a consensus price target of $89.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Freshpet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Aryzta.

0.1% of Aryzta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Freshpet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and Aryzta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $717.31 million 5.68 -$59.49 million ($1.08) -78.21 Aryzta N/A N/A N/A $0.59 1.47

Aryzta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aryzta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aryzta beats Freshpet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers. In addition, it sells product under the Hiestaud, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was founded in 1897 and is based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

