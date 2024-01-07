GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.76. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 309,366 shares changing hands.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 799,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,021 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 361.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

