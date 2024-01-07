Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.48.

GOTU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of GOTU opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 625,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

