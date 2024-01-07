Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $141.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

