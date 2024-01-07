General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

