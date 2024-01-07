Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Reduced by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Gentherm worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

