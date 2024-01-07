Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Getty Images stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,574 shares of company stock worth $1,289,120 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

