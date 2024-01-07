Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Stock Up 2.6 %

Getty Images stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.16. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,120. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.