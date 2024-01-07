GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company's stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

