GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
