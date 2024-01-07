Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Position Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.