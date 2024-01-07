GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL opened at $73.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

