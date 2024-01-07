GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

