GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 71 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

