GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

