GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

