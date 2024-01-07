GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $630,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.24 and a 200-day moving average of $432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

