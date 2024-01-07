GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $382.10 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

