GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

