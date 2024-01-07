GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

