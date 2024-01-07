GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 243 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $214.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average is $187.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

