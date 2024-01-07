GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.