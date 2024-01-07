GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IYJ opened at $111.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.