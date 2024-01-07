Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. Graco has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

