Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

