Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

