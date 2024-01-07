Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Raised by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises 7.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Green Plains worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 832,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,612. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

