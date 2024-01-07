Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,420 shares during the quarter. Hallador Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 45,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 276,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,048. The company has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 35.24%.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

