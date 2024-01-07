Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.97. 4,386,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,247. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

