Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

