Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
