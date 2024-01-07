Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. V.F. accounts for about 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.07% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -65.45%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

