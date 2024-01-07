Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 140,000 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000. Vertiv accounts for 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.31. 4,378,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,434. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

