Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 150,000 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Comerica comprises 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.11% of Comerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

