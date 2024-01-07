Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,148 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.72. 565,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

