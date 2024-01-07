Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $135.83. 2,251,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

