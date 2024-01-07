Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.24 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.89. 149,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.