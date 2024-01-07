Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.67 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.25. 277,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

