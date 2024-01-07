Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises about 3.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.73. 266,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $299.35 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

