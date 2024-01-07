Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,129 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,873 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.62 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

