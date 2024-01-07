Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

