Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

AXON traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.21. 404,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.14 and a 1 year high of $260.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

