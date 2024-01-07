Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Medpace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its 200 day moving average is $262.24. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

