Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,120. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

